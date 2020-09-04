Uptrend Call Working As Eastman Chemical Stock Rises 31.8% (EMN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) on March 25th, 2020 at $45.55. In approximately 2 weeks, Eastman Chemical has returned 31.83% as of today's recent price of $60.04.

Over the past year, Eastman Chemical has traded in a range of $34.44 to $86.18 and is now at $60.04, 74% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Eastman Chemical Company is an international chemical company which produces chemicals, fibers, and plastics. The Company's operations include coatings, adhesives, specialty polymers, inks, fibers, performance chemicals and intermediates, performance polymers, and specialty plastics.

