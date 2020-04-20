Uptrend Call Working As Dynex Capital Stock Rises 11.5% (DX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) on March 26th, 2020 at $12.75. In approximately 4 weeks, Dynex Capital has returned 11.45% as of today's recent price of $14.21.

Over the past year, Dynex Capital has traded in a range of $0.60 to $20.34 and is now at $14.21, 2,268% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in mortgage loans and securities on a leveraged basis and it has investments in securitized residential and commercial mortgage loans. Dynex Capital finances its investments through re-purchase agreements, securitization financing, and equity capital in the State of Virginia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dynex Capital shares.

Log in and add Dynex Capital (DX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.