Uptrend Call Working As Dynegy Inc Stock Rises 40.8% (DYN)

Written on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 1:07am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dynegy Inc (NYSE:DYN) on May 19th, 2017 at $9.10. In approximately 36 months, Dynegy Inc has returned 40.77% as of today's recent price of $12.81.

Dynegy Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.81 and a 52-week low of $5.84 and are now trading 119% above that low price at $12.81 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Dynegy Inc. provides electricity to markets and customers throughout the United States. The Company offers electric energy distribution, capacity, and ancillary services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dynegy Inc shares.

