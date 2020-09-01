Uptrend Call Working As Duke Realty Corp Stock Rises 28.6% (DRE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) on January 10th, 2019 at $26.90. In approximately 12 months, Duke Realty Corp has returned 28.62% as of today's recent price of $34.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Duke Realty Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.36 and a high of $36.04 and are now at $34.60, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Duke Realty Corporation owns interests in industrial, office, and medical office properties across the Southeastern, Midwestern, and Southern United States. The Company provides leasing, property and asset management, acquisition, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other related services.

