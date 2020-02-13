Uptrend Call Working As Dte Energy Co Stock Rises 6.7% (DTE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) on December 5th, 2019 at $125.19. In approximately 2 months, Dte Energy Co has returned 6.72% as of today's recent price of $133.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Dte Energy Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $118.17 and a high of $135.51 and are now at $133.60, 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.42% higher over the past week, respectively.

DTE Energy Company, a diversified energy company, develops and manages energy-related businesses and services nationwide. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in southeastern Michigan. DTE is also involved in gas pipelines and storage, unconventional gas exploration, development, and production.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dte Energy Co shares.

Log in and add Dte Energy Co (DTE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.