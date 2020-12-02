Uptrend Call Working As Dover Corp Stock Rises 17.2% (DOV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) on October 17th, 2019 at $101.91. In approximately 4 months, Dover Corp has returned 17.23% as of today's recent price of $119.46.

Over the past year, Dover Corp has traded in a range of $86.57 to $120.20 and is now at $119.46, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Dover Corporation manufactures a variety of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The Company's products include material handling equipment, refuse truck bodies, tank trailers, refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, marking and coding systems, sucker rods, drill bit inserts, nozzles, swivels and breakaways, and electronic technology equipment.

