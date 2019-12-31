Uptrend Call Working As Dover Corp Stock Rises 13.0% (DOV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) on October 17th, 2019 at $101.91. In approximately 2 months, Dover Corp has returned 12.99% as of today's recent price of $115.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dover Corp have traded between a low of $65.83 and a high of $116.11 and are now at $115.14, which is 75% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Dover Corporation manufactures a variety of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The Company's products include material handling equipment, refuse truck bodies, tank trailers, refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, marking and coding systems, sucker rods, drill bit inserts, nozzles, swivels and breakaways, and electronic technology equipment.

