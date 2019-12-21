Uptrend Call Working As Douglas Dynamics Stock Rises 31.6% (PLOW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) on August 7th, 2019 at $42.88. In approximately 5 months, Douglas Dynamics has returned 31.62% as of today's recent price of $56.43.

Douglas Dynamics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.55 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.2%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs and manufactures snow and ice control equipment. The Company produces snow plows and sand and salt spreaders.

