Uptrend Call Working As Dolby Laborato-A Stock Rises 8.2% (DLB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dolby Laborato-A (NYSE:DLB) on September 11th, 2019 at $63.64. In approximately 5 months, Dolby Laborato-A has returned 8.16% as of today's recent price of $68.83.

Over the past year, Dolby Laborato-A has traded in a range of $56.09 to $70.17 and is now at $68.83, 23% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. develops audio signal processing systems for the motion picture, broadcasting, and music recording industries, as well as the consumer market.

