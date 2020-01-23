Uptrend Call Working As Dick'S Sporting Stock Rises 34.0% (DKS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dick'S Sporting (:DKS) on August 22nd, 2019 at $35.23. In approximately 5 months, Dick'S Sporting has returned 34.02% as of today's recent price of $47.21.

Over the past year, Dick'S Sporting has traded in a range of $31.27 to $49.77 and is now at $47.21, 51% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer that manages stores primarily in the eastern and central United States. The Company owns stores that offers a broad selection of brand name sporting goods equipment, apparel, and footwear.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dick'S Sporting shares.

Log in and add Dick'S Sporting (DKS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.