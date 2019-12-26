Uptrend Call Working As Dexcom Stock Rises 35.3% (DXCM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on October 7th, 2019 at $159.90. In approximately 3 months, Dexcom has returned 35.33% as of today's recent price of $216.40.

Over the past year, Dexcom has traded in a range of $57.68 to $232.00 and is now at $216.40, 275% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% higher and 1.91% higher over the past week, respectively.

DexCom Inc. operates as a medical device company focused on the design and development of continuous glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. The Company has developed a small implantable device that continuously measures glucose levels in subcutaneous tissue just under the skin and a small external receiver to which the sensor transmits glucose levels at specified intervals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Dexcom shares.

Log in and add Dexcom (DXCM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.