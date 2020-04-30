Uptrend Call Working As Delta Apparel Stock Rises 7.7% (DLA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA) on March 26th, 2020 at $11.90. In approximately 1 month, Delta Apparel has returned 7.69% as of today's recent price of $12.81.

Delta Apparel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.71 and a 52-week low of $7.53 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $12.81 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Delta Apparel, Inc. designs, markets, and manufactures branded and private label active and head wear apparel. The Company's products are sold to boutiques, department stores, outdoor and sporting goods retailers, college bookstores, screen printers, and the US military.

