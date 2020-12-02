Uptrend Call Working As Deckers Outdoor Stock Rises 35.5% (DECK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) on September 30th, 2019 at $146.29. In approximately 5 months, Deckers Outdoor has returned 35.53% as of today's recent price of $198.26.

Over the past year, Deckers Outdoor has traded in a range of $110.87 to $199.31 and is now at $198.26, 79% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs and markets footwear and accessories. The Company offers footwear for men, women and children. Deckers sells its products including, accessories such as handbags, headwear, and outerwear, through domestic retailers and international distributors and directly to end-user consumers, through call centers and retail concept and outlet stores.

