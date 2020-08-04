Uptrend Call Working As DCP Midstream LP Stock Rises 27.1% (DCP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for DCP Midstream LP (:DCP) on March 20th, 2020 at $4.25. In approximately 3 weeks, DCP Midstream LP has returned 27.06% as of today's recent price of $5.40.

Over the past year, DCP Midstream LP has traded in a range of $2.20 to $33.99 and is now at $5.40, 145% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of DCP Midstream LP shares.

Log in and add DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.