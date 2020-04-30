Uptrend Call Working As Darling Ingredie Stock Rises 13.2% (DAR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Darling Ingredie (NYSE:DAR) on March 26th, 2020 at $18.62. In approximately 1 month, Darling Ingredie has returned 13.19% as of today's recent price of $21.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Darling Ingredie have traded between a low of $10.25 and a high of $29.57 and are now at $21.07, which is 106% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Darling Ingredients Inc. collects and recycles animal processing by-products and used restaurant cooking oil. The Company also provides grease trap collection services to restaurants. Darling processes such raw materials into finished products such as tallow, meat and bone meal, and yellow grease for sale in the United States and overseas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Darling Ingredie shares.

Log in and add Darling Ingredie (DAR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.