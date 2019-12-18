Uptrend Call Working As Cypress Semicon Stock Rises 39.3% (CY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY) on May 31st, 2019 at $16.81. In approximately 7 months, Cypress Semicon has returned 39.28% as of today's recent price of $23.41.

Over the past year, Cypress Semicon has traded in a range of $11.86 to $23.55 and is now at $23.41, 97% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a line of digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company's circuits are used in the data communications, telecommunications, computers, and instrumentation systems markets. Cypress products are marketed worldwide through a network of sales offices, distributors, and sales representative firm.

