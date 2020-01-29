Uptrend Call Working As Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Rises 6.5% (CRT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) on December 31st, 2019 at $8.52. In approximately 4 weeks, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has returned 6.46% as of today's recent price of $9.07.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.21 and a 52-week low of $7.38 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $9.07 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust holds oil and natural gas properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The Trust was created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares.

Log in and add Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.