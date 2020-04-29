Uptrend Call Working As Copart Inc Stock Rises 9.5% (CPRT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) on April 9th, 2020 at $75.29. In approximately 3 weeks, Copart Inc has returned 9.46% as of today's recent price of $82.41.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Copart Inc have traded between a low of $55.69 and a high of $104.88 and are now at $82.41, which is 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 2.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

Copart, Inc. provides vehicle suppliers, primarily insurance companies, with a variety of services to process and sell salvage vehicles through auctions. The Company offers salvaged vehicles that are primarily sold to licensed dismantlers, rebuilders, and used vehicle dealers.

