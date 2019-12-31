Uptrend Call Working As Conocophillips Stock Rises 11.5% (COP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) on November 4th, 2019 at $57.89. In approximately 2 months, Conocophillips has returned 11.49% as of today's recent price of $64.54.

Over the past year, Conocophillips has traded in a range of $50.13 to $71.01 and is now at $64.54, 29% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas, and bitumen on a worldwide basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Conocophillips shares.

Log in and add Conocophillips (COP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.