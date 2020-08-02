Uptrend Call Working As Conn Water Svc Stock Rises 2.4% (CTWS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Conn Water Svc (NASDAQ:CTWS) on February 4th, 2019 at $68.36. In approximately 12 months, Conn Water Svc has returned 2.38% as of today's recent price of $69.98.

Over the past year, Conn Water Svchas traded in a range of $0.00 to $70.50 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, supplies water to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers located throughout the State of Connecticut.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Conn Water Svc shares.

Log in and add Conn Water Svc (CTWS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.