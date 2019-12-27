Uptrend Call Working As Concert Pharmace Stock Rises 17.2% (CNCE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Concert Pharmace (NASDAQ:CNCE) on November 12th, 2019 at $7.57. In approximately 2 month, Concert Pharmace has returned 17.17% as of today's recent price of $8.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Concert Pharmace have traded between a low of $5.36 and a high of $17.83 and are now at $8.87, which is 65% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the use of deuterium to enhance the effects of approved drugs. Concert Pharmaceuticals offers its products throughout the United States.

