Uptrend Call Working As Collegium Pharma Stock Rises 82.3% (COLL)

In approximately 5 months, Collegium Pharma has returned 82.27% as of today's recent price of $21.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Collegium Pharma have traded between a low of $10.01 and a high of $24.72 and are now at $21.69, which is 117% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. offers pharmaceutical products. The Company develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and skin related disorders.

