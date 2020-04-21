Uptrend Call Working As Coherent Inc Stock Rises 2.4% (COHR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) on March 25th, 2020 at $106.30. In approximately 4 weeks, Coherent Inc has returned 2.44% as of today's recent price of $108.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Coherent Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $78.21 and a high of $178.08 and are now at $108.32, 38% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Coherent, Inc. is a global company that manufactures and sells a variety of laser-based photonic products. The Company's products are used in manufacturing and instrumentation applications that include optical telecommunication, semiconductor manufacturing, inspection and test, advance packaging, and reprographics. The electro-optical market consists of Fortune 500 customers.

