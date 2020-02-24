Uptrend Call Working As Cogent Communica Stock Rises 27.8% (CCOI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cogent Communica (NASDAQ:CCOI) on October 23rd, 2019 at $57.95. In approximately 4 months, Cogent Communica has returned 27.78% as of today's recent price of $74.05.

Over the past year, Cogent Communica has traded in a range of $48.04 to $77.44 and is now at $74.05, 54% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% higher and 1.71% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation optical Internet service provider focused on delivering ultra-high speed Internet access and transport services. The Company serves businesses in the multi-tenant marketplace and service providers located in major metropolitan areas across the United States.

