Uptrend Call Working As Coca-Cola Co/The Stock Rises 1.8% (KO)

In approximately 4 weeks, Coca-Cola Co/The has returned 1.82% as of today's recent price of $55.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have traded between a low of $44.42 and a high of $55.92 and are now at $55.05, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% higher and 0.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Coca-Cola Company manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drink concentrates and syrups. The Company also distributes and markets juice and juice-drink products. Coca-Cola distributes its products to retailers and wholesalers in the United States and internationally.

