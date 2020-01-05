Uptrend Call Working As Coca-Cola Bottli Stock Rises 4.6% (COKE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Coca-Cola Bottli (NASDAQ:COKE) on March 25th, 2020 at $224.39. In approximately 1 month, Coca-Cola Bottli has returned 4.59% as of today's recent price of $234.68.

Over the past year, Coca-Cola Bottli has traded in a range of $188.08 to $413.39 and is now at $234.68, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.54% lower and 1.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages such as energy drinks, bottled water, tea, ready-to-drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

