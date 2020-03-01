Uptrend Call Working As Cnb Finl Corp/Pa Stock Rises 2.2% (CCNE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cnb Finl Corp/Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) on October 23rd, 2019 at $31.90. In approximately 2 months, Cnb Finl Corp/Pa has returned 2.23% as of today's recent price of $32.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cnb Finl Corp/Pa have traded between a low of $22.85 and a high of $33.78 and are now at $32.61, which is 43% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.61% higher over the past week, respectively.

CNB Financial Corporation is the holding company for County National Bank. The Bank offers a variety of accounts and loans, as well as provides a full range of client services. County National's primary marketing area consists of the Pennsylvania counties of Clearfield, Elk, McKean, and Cameron.

