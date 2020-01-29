Uptrend Call Working As Cms Energy Corp Stock Rises 8.7% (CMS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) on November 20th, 2019 at $61.77. In approximately 2 months, Cms Energy Corp has returned 8.73% as of today's recent price of $67.16.

In the past 52 weeks, Cms Energy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.08 and a high of $67.96 and are now at $67.16, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.71% higher over the past week, respectively.

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas to its customers. CMS Energy also invests in and operates non-utility power generation plants in the United States and abroad.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cms Energy Corp shares.

