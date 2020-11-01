Uptrend Call Working As Clarcor Inc Stock Rises 24.6% (CLC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Clarcor Inc (:CLC) on November 10th, 2016 at $66.62. In approximately 39 months, Clarcor Inc has returned 24.59% as of today's recent price of $83.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Clarcor Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $83.13 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

CLARCOR Inc. manufactures and distributes filtration products for engine, industrial, and consumer packaging products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Clarcor Inc shares.

