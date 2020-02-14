Uptrend Call Working As Cirrus Logic Inc Stock Rises 99.1% (CRUS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) on June 7th, 2019 at $40.51. In approximately 8 months, Cirrus Logic Inc has returned 99.11% as of today's recent price of $80.66.

Cirrus Logic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.63 and a 52-week low of $37.24 and are now trading 117% above that low price at $80.66 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.12% higher and 0.85% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company develops audio and voice IC and software solutions for mobile communications, automotive entertainment, and consumer audio applications. Cirrus Logic is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cirrus Logic Inc shares.

