Uptrend Call Working As Chefs Warehouse Stock Rises 40.1% (CHEF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chefs Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) on March 24th, 2020 at $8.84. In approximately 1 month, Chefs Warehouse has returned 40.12% as of today's recent price of $12.38.

Over the past year, Chefs Warehouse has traded in a range of $3.55 to $42.06 and is now at $12.38, 249% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 11.8%.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. operates as a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, and specialty food stores.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chefs Warehouse shares.

Log in and add Chefs Warehouse (CHEF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.