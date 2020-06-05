Uptrend Call Working As Charter Commun-A Stock Rises 19.9% (CHTR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Charter Commun-A (NASDAQ:CHTR) on March 25th, 2020 at $424.77. In approximately 1 month, Charter Commun-A has returned 19.87% as of today's recent price of $509.18.

Over the past year, Charter Commun-A has traded in a range of $345.67 to $546.54 and is now at $509.18, 47% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a cable telecommunications company. The Company offers cable broadcasting, internet, voice, and other business services. Charter Communications serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Charter Commun-A shares.

Log in and add Charter Commun-A (CHTR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.