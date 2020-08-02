Uptrend Call Working As Ceva Inc Stock Rises 0.7% (CEVA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) on January 16th, 2020 at $28.77. In approximately 3 weeks, Ceva Inc has returned 0.70% as of today's recent price of $28.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Ceva Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $33.16 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

CEVA, Inc. licenses DSP-based platforms applications to the semiconductor industry. The Company markets IPs for vision, audio, communications, and connectivity. CEVA serves a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, and industrial.

