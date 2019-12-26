Uptrend Call Working As Central Garden-A Stock Rises 26.3% (CENTA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Central Garden-A (NASDAQ:CENTA) on August 27th, 2019 at $23.98. In approximately 4 months, Central Garden-A has returned 26.31% as of today's recent price of $30.29.

Central Garden-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.92 and a 52-week low of $20.50 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $30.29 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Central Garden & Pet Company supplies consumer lawn and garden and pet supply products. The Company offers dogs and cats supplies products, including edible bones, healthy edible and non-edible chews, pet carriers, and grooming supplies, as well as products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, including food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

