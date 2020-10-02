Uptrend Call Working As Central Garden-A Stock Rises 17.3% (CENTA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Central Garden-A (NASDAQ:CENTA) on August 27th, 2019 at $23.98. In approximately 6 months, Central Garden-A has returned 17.26% as of today's recent price of $28.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Central Garden-A have traded between a low of $20.50 and a high of $36.29 and are now at $28.12, which is 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Central Garden & Pet Company supplies consumer lawn and garden and pet supply products. The Company offers dogs and cats supplies products, including edible bones, healthy edible and non-edible chews, pet carriers, and grooming supplies, as well as products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, including food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

