Uptrend Call Working As Centene Corp Stock Rises 37.7% (CNC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) on October 18th, 2019 at $46.87. In approximately 3 months, Centene Corp has returned 37.67% as of today's recent price of $64.52.

Over the past year, Centene Corp has traded in a range of $41.62 to $69.25 and is now at $64.65, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-line managed care organization that provides medicaid and medicaid-related programs. The Company offers health plans in several states. Centene also provides specialty services including behavioral health, nurse triage, and treatment compliance.

