Uptrend Call Working As Celgene Corp Stock Rises 11.3% (CELG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) on August 26th, 2019 at $97.27. In approximately 7 months, Celgene Corp has returned 11.28% as of today's recent price of $108.24.

Over the past year, Celgene Corp has traded in a range of $86.21 to $110.70 and is now at $108.24, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Celgene Corporation is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies designed to treat cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases.

