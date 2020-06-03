Uptrend Call Working As Celgene Corp Stock Rises 11.3% (CELG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) on August 26th, 2019 at $97.27. In approximately 6 months, Celgene Corp has returned 11.28% as of today's recent price of $108.24.

Over the past year, Celgene Corp has traded in a range of $84.18 to $110.70 and is now at $108.24, 29% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Celgene Corporation is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies designed to treat cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases.

