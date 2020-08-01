Uptrend Call Working As Cbiz Inc Stock Rises 29.4% (CBZ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) on July 16th, 2019 at $20.82. In approximately 6 months, Cbiz Inc has returned 29.39% as of today's recent price of $26.94.

Over the past year, Cbiz Inc has traded in a range of $19.02 to $28.33 and is now at $26.94, 42% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% higher and 0.46% higher over the past week, respectively.

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services to companies throughout the United States. The Company offers accounting and tax, employee benefits, wealth management, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and HR consulting services. CBIZ also provides internal audit, litigation advisory, healthcare consulting, medical practice management, and other services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cbiz Inc shares.

Log in and add Cbiz Inc (CBZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.