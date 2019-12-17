Uptrend Call Working As Cato Corp-A Stock Rises 29.9% (CATO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cato Corp-A (NYSE:CATO) on July 11th, 2019 at $13.55. In approximately 5 months, Cato Corp-A has returned 29.94% as of today's recent price of $17.60.

In the past 52 weeks, Cato Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.85 and a high of $19.73 and are now at $17.60, 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.19% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Cato Corporation and its subsidiaries operate and manage fashion stores. The Company offers merchandises, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear, as well as dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men's wear, and lines for kids and newborns. Cato operates throughout the United States.

