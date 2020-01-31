Uptrend Call Working As Catalent Inc Stock Rises 23.7% (CTLT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) on October 28th, 2019 at $49.89. In approximately 3 months, Catalent Inc has returned 23.69% as of today's recent price of $61.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Catalent Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.53 and a high of $63.36 and are now at $61.71, 74% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The Company's oral, injectable, and respiratory delivery technologies address the diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics, and consumer health products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Catalent Inc shares.

