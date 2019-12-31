Uptrend Call Working As Catalent Inc Stock Rises 14.2% (CTLT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) on October 28th, 2019 at $49.89. In approximately 2 months, Catalent Inc has returned 14.15% as of today's recent price of $56.95.

Catalent Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.38 and a 52-week low of $29.23 and are now trading 94% above that low price at $56.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products. The Company's oral, injectable, and respiratory delivery technologies address the diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics, and consumer health products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Catalent Inc shares.

Log in and add Catalent Inc (CTLT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.