Uptrend Call Working As Casey'S General Stock Rises 7.9% (CASY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Casey'S General (:CASY) on April 9th, 2020 at $144.22. In approximately 3 weeks, Casey'S General has returned 7.88% as of today's recent price of $155.59.

Casey'S General share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $181.99 and a 52-week low of $114.01 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $155.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. operates convenience stores in the Midwest. The Company offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive supplies, and other non-food items, as well as sells gasoline.

