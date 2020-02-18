Uptrend Call Working As Casella Waste Stock Rises 20.9% (CWST)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST) on September 23rd, 2019 at $45.25. In approximately 5 months, Casella Waste has returned 20.86% as of today's recent price of $54.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Casella Waste share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.47 and a high of $54.88 and are now at $54.69, 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.97% higher and 1.43% higher over the past week, respectively.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. provides integrated and non-hazardous solid waste services throughout the Eastern United States. The Company offers collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services, generates steam, and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Casella Waste shares.

Log in and add Casella Waste (CWST) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.