Uptrend Call Working As Care.Com Inc Stock Rises 45.3% (CRCM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) on September 12th, 2019 at $10.37. In approximately 4 months, Care.Com Inc has returned 45.32% as of today's recent price of $15.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Care.Com Inc have traded between a low of $7.61 and a high of $25.81 and are now at $15.10, which is 98% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 2.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

Care.com, Inc. provides care services. The Company offers child, adult, senior, pet, and home care services. Care.com serves patients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Care.Com Inc shares.

