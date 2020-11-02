Uptrend Call Working As Care.Com Inc Stock Rises 44.6% (CRCM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) on September 12th, 2019 at $10.37. In approximately 5 months, Care.Com Inc has returned 44.65% as of today's recent price of $15.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Care.Com Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.61 and a high of $25.81 and are now at $15.00, 97% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Care.com, Inc. provides care services. The Company offers child, adult, senior, pet, and home care services. Care.com serves patients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Care.Com Inc shares.

