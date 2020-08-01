Uptrend Call Working As Cardtronics Pl-A Stock Rises 30.3% (CATM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cardtronics Pl-A (NASDAQ:CATM) on October 21st, 2019 at $32.59. In approximately 3 months, Cardtronics Pl-A has returned 30.27% as of today's recent price of $42.45.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cardtronics Pl-A have traded between a low of $25.70 and a high of $45.16 and are now at $42.45, which is 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Cardtronics plc operates as a cash machine provider. The Company installs, repairs, maintains, and operates automated teller machines in convenience stores, petrol forecourts, motorway service areas, train stations, food and drink outlets, shopping centers, cinemas, sporting clubs, and leisure outlets in the United Kingdom.

