Uptrend Call Working As Cardiovascular S Stock Rises 6.5% (CSII)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cardiovascular S (NASDAQ:CSII) on December 23rd, 2019 at $47.10. In approximately 1 month, Cardiovascular S has returned 6.47% as of today's recent price of $50.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Cardiovascular S share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.59 and a high of $55.22 and are now at $50.14, 75% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures a medical device that removes hardened plaque and calcium from arteries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cardiovascular S shares.

Log in and add Cardiovascular S (CSII) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.