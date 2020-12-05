Uptrend Call Working As Cardiovascular S Stock Rises 11.6% (CSII)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cardiovascular S (NASDAQ:CSII) on March 30th, 2020 at $34.19. In approximately 1 month, Cardiovascular S has returned 11.60% as of today's recent price of $38.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cardiovascular S have traded between a low of $26.00 and a high of $55.22 and are now at $38.35, which is 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures a medical device that removes hardened plaque and calcium from arteries.

