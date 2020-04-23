Uptrend Call Working As Cardinal Health Stock Rises 5.3% (CAH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on March 30th, 2020 at $47.27. In approximately 3 weeks, Cardinal Health has returned 5.26% as of today's recent price of $49.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Cardinal Health share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.05 and a high of $60.69 and are now at $49.75, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. provides complementary products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers. The Company's services include pharmaceutical distribution, health-care product manufacturing, distribution and consulting services, drug delivery systems development, pharmaceutical packaging, automated dispensing systems manufacturing, and retail pharmacy franchising.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cardinal Health shares.

